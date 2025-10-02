Catalyst makes ‘strategic overhaul’ of product range

Catalyst Property Finance has made a “strategic overhaul” of its product offering, consolidating certain ranges, cutting rates and upping loan sizes.

The lender will bring together its bridging, refurbishment and development finance ranges.

On the bridging side, which includes unregulated bridging, development exit finance, and auction finance, rates will start from 0.65% per month. The products will also permit up to 80% open market value (OMV).

Looking at refurbishment, rates start from 0.7% per month and leverage up to 70% OMV or 75% loan to gross development value (LTGDV) is allowed.

All the products offer terms from three to 24 months, and loan sizes range from £100,000 to £20m.

The deals will offer a procuration fee of 2% up to 75% OMV and 1.5% up to 80% OMV.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Spencer Gale, sales director of Catalyst Property Finance, said: “Our broker partners sit at the heart of everything we do. Whether they are directly authorised firms, members of a mortgage network or club, or specialist packagers, this refreshed product range is designed with them firmly in mind.

“By simplifying our proposition, reducing rates, and increasing loan sizes, we’re giving our introducers more flexibility and stronger solutions for their clients. We remain absolutely committed to working in partnership with the intermediary community, and these changes are just the beginning of an exciting journey to further support brokers, packagers and networks in helping property investors and developers achieve their ambitions.”

Anna Bennett, marketing director of Catalyst Property Finance, added: “This move marks the first step in a major initiative to revitalise our product proposition. This first wave of enhancements is purely focused on consolidating and then strengthening our most essential products.

“The rate cuts and increased loan sizes underscore our commitment to providing our brokers with highly competitive specialist property finance that allows them to best support their property developer and investor clients. This is the first of several strategic improvements planned over the coming months as we continue to further improve our offering.”

Catalyst Property Finance was recently acquired by The FHL Group, sister company of Foundation Home Loans.