Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Bridging

Shawbrook widens AVM rules for bridging deals

Shawbrook widens AVM rules for bridging deals
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 4, 2025
Updated:
November 4, 2025
Shawbrook has widened the use of automatic valuation models (AVMs) so more cases qualify and completion times are lowered.

The lender said more property types will be accepted on an AVM up to 75% loan to value (LTV). This includes light refurbishment projects.

The property types accepted include individual houses, flats and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

Shawbrook said in London and the South East, it would consider properties up to £2m, and in the rest of the UK, properties that are valued up to £1m.

The bank added that photo evidence of the property’s condition is no longer needed.

The firm noted that in cases where an AVM doesn’t meet the usual confidence threshold but the valuation exceeds the purchase price, Shawbrook will accept the AVM with the loan based on 75% of the purchase price.

Sponsored

One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Daryl Norkett (pictured), director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “This update is another step in leveraging our ‘best of both’ proposition by using technology to speed up bridging loans and reduce costs for customers.

“By expanding our AVM parameters and removing unnecessary hurdles, we’re making it easier to get deals over the line quickly, especially where purchase timelines are tight and customers want certainty of their property’s valuation on day one.

“It’s a clear reflection of how we’re using technology to streamline the lending journey that keeps intermediaries at the centre. Together, we can now offer faster initial decisions with fewer conditions – a real win for everyone involved in the process.”

Related
View All

Bridging

Quantum Mortgages increases bridging LTV to 80%

Quantum Mortgages increases bridging LTV to 80%

November 3, 2025

Bridging

UTB promotes Mirakian to proposition and marketing director for mortgages, BTL and bridging

UTB promotes Mirakian to proposition and marketing director for mortgages, BTL and bridging

October 29, 2025

Bridging

Offa appoints Ismail as BDM

Offa appoints Ismail as BDM

October 27, 2025

Bridging

GB Bank unveils bridging offerings from 0.79%

GB Bank unveils bridging offerings from 0.79%

October 23, 2025
View All
Tags:
automatic valuation model
AVM
bridging
property type
Shawbrook

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/