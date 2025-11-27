GB Bank makes three promotions

Specialist lender GB Bank has promoted three employees to support its plans for growth and relationships with intermediaries.

This includes Chris Chapman (pictured, middle), who has been promoted to head of lending operations, responsible for overseeing the lending and operations teams. He joined the bank just under a year ago as its head of credit underwriting, and had previous experience in credit and underwriting at companies including Octopus Real Estate and Metro Bank.

Jude Miranda (pictured, right) has been moved from the role of senior credit partner to customer onboarding and loan packaging manager, making him responsible for intermediary onboarding and case packaging. He has worked for GB Bank for six months, and was previously at the likes of Glenhawk, Masthaven and Shawbrook.

Further, GB Bank has appointed Nick Lynch (pictured, left) as head of loan completions and portfolio management. He has worked for the lender for two-and-a-half years, initially joining as a credit underwriter. Before this, Lynch was at Black & White Bridging and Kseye. In his new role, he will lead the team responsible for loan completions and ongoing portfolio oversight.

These promotions come shortly after the lender launched a bridging finance range, with pricing from 0.79% per month.

Mike Says, CEO of GB Bank, said: “At GB Bank, we understand the strength of our team is central to achieving our ambitions and we’re committed to recognising and rewarding high-performing individuals who contribute meaningfully to our growth. Chris, Jude and Nick each bring deep experience, a strong work ethic and a shared focus on quality. Their promotions are a reflection of our belief that backing great people is just as important as backing great property deals.

“Since October’s launch of our new bridging range, we’ve seen heightened interest from intermediaries, and so with Chris, Jude and Nick leading their respective teams, I am confident our service offering to intermediaries and their borrowers will be amongst the best in the sector.”