GB Bank unveils bridging offerings from 0.79%

GB Bank has released a new bridging range that features rates beginning from 0.79% per month.

The range is available on residential, commercial and semi-commercial properties for loans of £500,000 to £4m. The minimum interest period is six months, terms are 12-18 months, and there is a 2% arrangement fee.

For residential properties at up to 65% loan to value (LTV), the rate is 0.79%, while it is 0.89% per month up to 75% LTV.

For commercial properties up to 60% LTV, rates will be tailored on a case-by-case basis.

Semi-commercial property rates are from 0.99% per month up to 65% LTV and 1.09% per month up to 75% LTV.

Pankaj Thukral (pictured), chief lending officer at GB Bank, said: “Our new bridging range not only highlights the breadth of cases we are able to support, but also how competitive we can be across residential, semi-commercial and commercial assets.

“We recognise that speed and flexibility are critical in today’s market. Whether your clients are purchasing, refinancing, or funding refurbishment works, our bridging loans are designed to help you help them act quickly and seize opportunities.”

In June, the bank enhanced its buy-to-let (BTL) proposition to cater for foreign nationals with no UK residency.