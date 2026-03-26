Alternative Bridging Corporation secures funding facility with Quilam Capital

Alternative Bridging Corporation has completed an institutional funding facility with Quilam Capital to support its growth.

The senior facility will increase Alternative Bridging Corporation’s funding capacity, enabling the lender to be more flexible and lower the overall cost of capital.

The facility includes an initial committed amount of £70m, with further capacity up to £150m available for future growth.

The two firms have a long-standing relationship, with Quilam Capital providing Alternative Bridging Corporation with its first wholesale credit facility in 2014, when it was first expanding.

Stephen Meller (pictured), director and CFO at Alternative Bridging Corporation, said: “The most successful funding relationships develop over time through a shared understanding of how a lending business actually operates and where it intends to go.

“The Quilam principals structured our first institutional credit facility back in 2014, when the business was operating at a very different scale. Returning to that relationship now, with a new larger facility, reflects how we have grown over that period.”

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He added: “The timing is also notable. Funding markets have not been entirely straightforward in recent months, which is often when the strength of long-standing relationships becomes most visible. Completing a facility of this size in those conditions says a great deal about the confidence both sides have in the direction of the business, and our ability to support brokers and borrowers across a broader range of lending scenarios.”

Matt Glew, director at Quilam Capital, said: “Alternative Bridging is a long-established and reputable UK bridging finance lender, with a proven track record. We are very happy to be supporting the business through a new, scalable senior funding line to support its future growth and are looking forward to working with Stephen and the rest of the team once again.”