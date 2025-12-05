Together closes £200m securitisation of bridging and term mortgages

Together Financial Services has closed its £200m Genesis Asset-Backed Securitisation (GABS).

The transaction is a revolving private warehouse securitisation maturing in December 2029.

It is a “tailored facility” supported by a “diversified pool of bridging and term mortgage loans, secured on residential, mixed-use, and commercial properties”.

The securitisation will provide “ongoing funding for loans secured against residential, mixed-use and commercial property in England, Wales and Scotland”.

Together said since the start of the year, it has raised or refinanced over £3.6bn across nine transactions.

The lender added that the transaction would “strengthen and diversify the group’s funding programme to support its growth ambitions”.

Gary Beckett, group managing director and chief treasury officer at Together, said: “The completion of another successful funding transaction this calendar year underscores the continued strength of Together’s business and the long-term support of our funding partners.

“This new facility enhances our liquidity position and strengthens the maturity profile of our funding structure, enabling Together to further support customers in achieving their property ambitions.”

Last month, the firm announced that it had lent over £298m in October.