Black & White Bridging makes sales and relationship management appointments

Black & White Bridging has made three sales and relationship management appointments, strengthening its team.

Matt Yates has joined as relationship director, while Sam Warren and Danyal Hussein have been appointed relationship managers.

Black & White Bridging said the appointments were part of its growth strategy, marked by investment in its team, future talent and ability to support brokers and borrowers.

Yates (pictured, right) has more than 10 years of experience in B2B sales within financial services, including roles at NatWest, Platform and OSB Group, where he was a specialist finance account manager, building relationships with intermediaries.

Warren (pictured, left) was most recently a property finance consultant at FinSpace, and before this, he worked as a specialist mortgage adviser at When The Bank Says No.

Hussein (pictured, middle right) previously worked within his family’s brokerage and his appointment is his first full role in the sector.

Damien Druce (pictured, middle left), chief operating officer at Black & White Bridging, said: “Demand for specialist property finance continues to grow as borrowers and brokers look for certainty and speed in an increasingly complex lending environment.

“Strengthening our team with experienced professionals, while continuing to invest in developing young talent, ensures we are well-positioned to support the market, maintain our five-star service levels and deliver clear, reliable funding solutions as our lending activity continues to grow across the UK.”

Earlier this year, the firm appointed Nick Russell as its commercial director.