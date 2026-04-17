Hampshire Trust Bank bolsters bridging underwriting team with internal moves

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has refreshed its bridging finance underwriting team, with six employees moving into underwriter roles.

HTB has added four business development executives and two internal lending managers to the team.

Alex Klimcke, Olivia Colmer-Lynch, George Leaver and Ross Sheppard have transitioned from business development executive roles, while Ella Hosier and Raj Aggarwal have come from internal lending manager roles into underwriter positions.

HTB said the decision would bring the broker-facing experience directly into underwriting, and demonstrated how bridging was increasingly being used as a proactive funding tool. The lender said that as cases became more structured, earlier underwriting input played a larger role in how deals progressed.

These changes come after Henry Manley-Cooper was appointed managing director of HTB’s bridging finance division.

He said: “Bridging is rarely a single transaction now. Brokers are structuring funding across multiple stages of a client’s investment strategy, which makes early clarity and alignment critical.

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“Bringing team members into underwriting who already understand how these cases are built in practice means those conversations start earlier and are grounded in how deals are actually delivered.”

Alex Upton, managing director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, added: “Brokers need clarity, access and consistency when they are structuring more complex cases. Strengthening the underwriting team with people who already understand those conversations helps connect what is discussed upfront with how decisions are made.

“It means cases can be shaped earlier, with a clearer view of the full strategy, and handled with the context that comes from working closely with brokers and their clients every day. That’s where the difference really sits.”