HTB promotes Manley-Cooper to deputy MD for bridging

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has promoted Henry Manley-Cooper to the role of deputy managing director for bridging.

Manley-Cooper (pictured) has been with HTB since 2025, initially joining as a senior underwriter for development finance, short-term loans and specialist mortgages.

Prior to that, he was head of credit for Acre Lane Capital for around a year. Before that, he spent approximately six years at Avamore Capital, most recently as head of investor relations.

HTB said the promotion “reinforces the senior leadership” of the bridging division as short-term finance becomes an increasingly important cornerstone of “wider capital strategies of professional investors and developers”.

Alex Upton, HTB’s managing director of specialist mortgages and bridging finance, said: “Bridging is being deployed with greater intent. Brokers are introducing it earlier in transactions to manage sequencing risk, create flexibility and align short-term funding with longer-term objectives.

“That evolution raises expectations. Speed remains important, but clarity of structure and strength of governance are decisive. Underwriting must be robust, exits must be credible and decisions must remain consistent as cases move from bridge to term or form part of broader portfolio strategies.

“Henry brings commercial judgement and disciplined credit thinking. His appointment strengthens our ability to deliver structured growth while maintaining consistent standards as transaction complexity increases.”

Manley-Cooper added: “I am pleased to be taking on this role at a point when the bridging market is becoming more deliberate and more integrated within wider funding strategies.

“Investors and developers are operating with greater intent, and brokers are advising within increasingly joined-up capital plans. That requires lenders to provide clarity earlier and remain consistent as transactions evolve.

“My focus will be on strengthening alignment across underwriting, sales and credit, while continuing to develop a proposition that gives brokers confidence in complex cases. As short-term finance becomes more embedded within long-term strategies, clear structure and consistent decision-making will be central to how we support the market.”