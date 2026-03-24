BDLA announces new venue for 2026 Annual Conference

The Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA) has announced that its 2026 Annual Conference will take place on 11 November at the Institute of Directors at 116 Pall Mall London.

The event will be held at a new venue and be marked as a flagship day for the specialist property finance sector, bringing together members, partners and associates of the organisation.

The BDLA said the venue would accommodate its growing membership and offer more space for networking. It will reveal the agenda in the coming months.

Each BDLA lender and associate member will receive two complimentary tickets, with a cost of £200 per attendee for additional colleagues or guests.

Registration is now open at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/bdla/2123730.

Adam Tyler, chief executive of the BDLA, said: “The BDLA Annual Conference is one of the most important dates in the calendar for the bridging and development lending sector, and I’m delighted to confirm that our 2026 event will take place at the Institute of Directors in London to accommodate our growing membership.

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“Having attended the BDLA Annual Conference as a guest on many occasions over the years, it is a proud moment for me personally to now be responsible for bringing together some of the most influential individuals in specialist property finance to reflect on what should be a fantastic year for the industry and to look ahead together.”

He added: “We are especially pleased to be hosting the conference at a prestigious new venue that gives us the space to grow alongside our increasing membership, while creating an even better environment for networking and discussion.

“This is very much a save-the-date announcement for now, and there is much more to come in the months ahead, including news on keynote speakers and sponsors. We strongly encourage members to book early and secure their place at what promises to be an exceptional day for the sector.”