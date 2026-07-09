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Shawbrook increases maximum LTV on commercial bridging

Shawbrook increases maximum LTV on commercial bridging
Tania Ahmed
Written By:
Posted:
July 9, 2026
Updated:
July 9, 2026
Shawbrook improved its bridging proposition by increasing the maximum loan to value (LTV) on eligible commercial bridging loans up to 75%.

The increased LTV gives brokers greater flexibility to support clients needing higher levels of funding for purchases or refurbishments.

It builds on the recent developments of Shawbrook’s bridging proposition, which has included higher day-one LTVs up to 90% for refurbishment projects.

In June, Shawbrook also lowered its minimum loan size from £150,000 to £100,000. 

Daryl Norkett, director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “We’re committed to continually evolving our proposition in line with the needs of brokers and their clients.

“Increasing our maximum commercial bridging LTV up to 75% gives brokers greater flexibility to support commercial property investors and developers when higher leverage is needed.

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“Combined with the recent enhancements we’ve made across our bridging proposition, this latest update reinforces our focus on giving brokers the tools, flexibility and specialist support they need to get more deals over the line.”

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