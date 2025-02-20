Pluto Finance amends pricing structure of Landlord Solutions range

The specialist lender has updated the pricing for its Landlord Solutions products, which are available on properties that are income-producing as well as refurbishment and conversion projects.

Fixed rates on Pluto Finance’s deals now start from 0.62% and include options for floating interest rates.

For borrowing up to 60% loan to value (LTV), the fixed rate for residential and mixed-use properties is 0.62% per month and the floating rate is 3% higher than the base rate, and for commercial and mixed-use properties, this is 0.74% per month or 4.5% higher than the base rate.

At the same tier, pricing for residential refurbishment or finish and exit is 0.68% per month or 3.75% over the base rate, while for commercial to residential conversions or finish and exit, this is 0.77% or 5% over the base rate.

Up to 65% LTV, respective pricing is 0.64% per month or base rate plus 3.25%, 0.78% per month or base rate plus 4.95%, 0.73% per month or base rate plus 4.25% and 0.81% or base rate plus 5.5%.

At 70% LTV, the monthly rate for residential and mixed-use borrowing is 0.68% per month or 3.75% over the base rate. For residential refurbishment or finish and exit, the monthly rate is 0.77% per month or 4.75% over the base rate, while for commercial to residential conversion or finish and exit, pricing is 0.85% per month or 5.95% over base rate.

Sponsored How the housing landscape is set to shift Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Mario Ioannides, associate partner at Pluto Finance, said: “We recognise the importance of transparency in the lending market. Our updated rates reflect our ongoing commitment to providing competitive and flexible financing solutions for landlords.

“Whether acquiring, refinancing or undertaking refurbishment or conversion projects, our Landlord Solutions product ensures our clients have tailored funding that supports their investment strategies.”