The Brightstar Group appoints Croker as group head of brand

The Brightstar Group has promoted Alfie Croker to the newly created role of group head of brand.

Croker has worked for the Brightstar Group since 2021 and has a background in graphic design. He has helped the group to deliver campaigns and creative consistency across its brands Brightstar Financial, Sirius Finance and Solstar Insurance.

In his new role, Croker will be responsible for the group’s marketing and brand direction across all its brands.

Cerys Payne has also been appointed group marketing assistant to support Croker.

Earlier this year, the Brightstar Group promoted Gina Blagden to the role of group head of sales to develop a joined-up approach across its sales channels and key partner relationships. The group also recently announced the promotions of Rachel Smith and Tamzin Whitworth to team leaders within its sales support function.

Bradley Moore, group deputy CEO of the Brightstar Group, said: “Alfie’s promotion is well-deserved. He’s been an important part of our business for a long time and his new role as group head of brand is a big step in further aligning our leadership structure to support a more joined-up approach across the group, following on from Gina’s promotion to group head of sales earlier this year.

“With a single management team working across Brightstar Financial, Sirius Finance, and Solstar Insurance, we can unlock even more opportunities for our partners and our people – as demonstrated by the promotions of Rachel and Tamzin. As we continue to grow, so too will these opportunities.”

Croker (pictured) added: “I’m really excited to step into this new role and play my part in the continued growth of the Brightstar Group.

“Each business within the group brings something unique to the market, and my focus will be on building a shared identity that reflects the scale of our ambition while allowing each brand to retain its individual strengths.”

Last year, the Brightstar Group secured NACFB Assurance status.