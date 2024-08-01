The Brightstar Group completes NACFB Assurance consultation process

The Brightstar Group has secured NACFB Assurance status, showing the company’s “dedication to maintaining the highest industry standards and delivering exceptional service”.

The scheme was launched by the NACFB last April and is an evolution of its minimum standards review, which is a process that helps member brokers and illustrates their professional standards journey.

William Lloyd-Hayward (pictured), group chief operating officer at the Brightstar Group and managing director of Sirius Finance, commented: “We are delighted to have completed the NACFB Assurance consultation. This milestone reflects our team’s hard work and our commitment to excellence. It reinforces our position as a trusted financial partner.

“This is a truly collaborat[ive] approach [that] can only enhance the industry’s desire to continually raise standards for the benefit of customers. If your firm hasn’t considered this process yet, I recommend getting in touch with the NACFB team.”

Norman Chambers, NACFB’s managing director, said: “We’d like to thank the Brightstar team for their commitment to the process. We believe that NACFB Assurance status embodies the gold standard for intermediary professionalism.”