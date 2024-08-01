The Brightstar Group completes NACFB Assurance consultation process

The Brightstar Group has secured NACFB Assurance status, showing the company’s “dedication to maintaining the highest industry standards and delivering exceptional service”.
The scheme was launched by the NACFB last April and is an evolution of its minimum standards review, which is a process that helps member brokers and illustrates their professional standards journey.
William Lloyd-Hayward (pictured), group chief operating officer at the Brightstar Group and managing director of Sirius Finance, commented: “We are delighted to have completed the NACFB Assurance consultation. This milestone reflects our team’s hard work and our commitment to excellence. It reinforces our position as a trusted financial partner.
“This is a truly collaborat[ive] approach [that] can only enhance the industry’s desire to continually raise standards for the benefit of customers. If your firm hasn’t considered this process yet, I recommend getting in touch with the NACFB team.”
Norman Chambers, NACFB’s managing director, said: “We’d like to thank the Brightstar team for their commitment to the process. We believe that NACFB Assurance status embodies the gold standard for intermediary professionalism.”
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.