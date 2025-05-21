Bluecroft Finance joins the BDLA

Bluecroft Finance has become a lender member of the Bridging & Development Lenders Association (BDLA).

The specialist lender offers bridging, commercial and refurbishment finance to property professionals in the UK, including investors, developers and SMEs with complex borrowing needs.

Bluecroft Finance offers a streamlined approval process, quick funding and bespoke lending solutions.

Vic Jannels, CEO of the BDLA, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Bluecroft Finance as the latest lender member of the BDLA. With our total membership now approaching 100 organisations, the BDLA’s influence has never been greater. As the market grows, so too does the importance of a strong and unified voice to represent the interests of lenders, promote best practice, and support sustainable sector-wide progress.

“For bridging and development lenders who are not yet part of the BDLA, now is the time to get involved. By joining us, you’ll help shape the future of the industry, one built on collaboration, professionalism and shared success.”

Neil Pool, head of compliance at Bluecroft Finance, added: “We are excited to join the BDLA and connect with like-minded lenders and professionals who are committed to moving the market forward.

“At Bluecroft, we pride ourselves on offering flexible, fast and collaborative lending solutions, and being part of the BDLA aligns perfectly with our values. We look forward to contributing to the association’s work and supporting the continued development of the sector.”

The BDLA has more than 100 organisations as members, with lender members collectively supporting a loan book worth more than £10.3bn.