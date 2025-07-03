HTB hires Mullans as lending director for development finance

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Liam Mullans (pictured) as its lending director for London and the South in the development finance division.

HTB said the development finance hire builds on its “continued investment in regional expertise and tailored funding capability”, adding that demand for certainty of funding and pragmatic structuring remains strong among SME developers navigating today’s complex market conditions.

He joins from Leumi UK, where he worked as a relationship director for around six years. Before that, he worked at Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) from 2009 to 2018 in various roles.

In his role, Mullans will focus on supporting SME developers and intermediaries across the capital and the South of England, providing funding for residential schemes, commercial conversions and mixed-use projects.

Neil Leitch, managing director of development finance at HTB, said: “Liam’s appointment comes at an important time. Across London and the South, we continue to see strong demand from experienced SME developers who value certainty of funding and a tailored, pragmatic approach.

“Liam brings market knowledge and structuring expertise that will add real value for our brokers and clients. His arrival supports our focus on long-term relationships and helping developers progress projects in what remains a challenging environment.”

Mullans added: “I am excited to be joining HTB’s development finance team. Developers today face a range of challenges, from planning delays to wider market uncertainty, and they need funding partners who take a pragmatic, relationship-led approach.

“HTB’s way of working really appealed to me for that reason. I will be focusing on residential and commercial development projects across London and the South, working closely with brokers and clients to help bring forward high-quality schemes.”

HTB recently established a new office for its development finance team in Leeds. This includes Harry Bhogal, Russell Higgins, Josh Swaby, Dan Boswell, and Rob McFarlane.