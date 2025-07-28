InterBay introduces joint representation to speed up legal process

Specialist commercial lender InterBay, part of OSB Group, has introduced joint representation to its legal process to streamline cases.

This has been supported by an updated conveyancer panel and will see the same solicitor acting on behalf of the borrower and the lender.

InterBay said this would mean that completions are typically faster, as there will be less paperwork and more efficiency.

It will also give brokers more control over legal costs by removing fee scales and replacing them with quotations directly from the broker’s chosen firm.

Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of commercial lending at InterBay, said: “We’re always striving to improve the service we offer across commercial, semi-commercial, buy-to-let and bridging sectors, so we know that these changes will be welcomed by our broker partners.

“Not only will these changes speed up the conveyancing process, but we’ve updated our panel to reflect the in-depth knowledge and expertise needed to successfully support the new process.”

Paul Debney, director of commercial finance at brokerage Karis Capital, added: “Joint representation is a great option for us and our clients. It can make the legal process more streamlined, provide consistency across both parties and could be more cost-effective too.

“It’s becoming increasingly popular within the specialist space, and we’re delighted that InterBay now provides this choice.”

Last week, InterBay updated its mortgage range and introduced commercial owner-occupier products.