InterBay refreshes range and adds owner-occupier deals

InterBay, part of specialist lender OSB Group, has updated its products with rate cuts, lower minimum loans and the addition of owner-occupier deals.

The rate reductions mean selected commercial product pricing will now start from 6.54% and semi-commercial rates from 5.49%, both with a 5% fee.

This represents reductions of 0.2%.

InterBay has also updated its commercial investment range and lowered the minimum loan amount on standard products from £150,000 to £125,000.

The commercial owner-occupier products are available up to 75% LTV, with pricing starting at 6.54%.

Marc Callaghan (pictured), head of commercial lending at InterBay, said: “We monitor the market and look at ways that we can best support brokers with commercial clients. Research suggests that of the UK’s industrial and logistics property market, 95% of the sector comprises small to mid-size units.

“This new range has a clear focus on owner-occupier opportunities, helping to support SMEs across this and other commercial sectors. This range comes with a choice of fee options, including up to 75% LTV across two- and five-year fixed products, providing financial solutions for a wide variety of businesses.”

James Hardwick, managing director of Charleston Financial, part of Pivotal Growth, added: “We’ve seen increased interest around owner-occupier in the commercial space throughout the first half of 2025, so InterBay launching this range is very timely.

“This new range will attract a lot of attention, especially as statistics for the UK Q1 2025 retail sector suggest that investment yields are holding steady if not improving, and therefore property values are being supported as a result.”