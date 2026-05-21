CHL Mortgages hires Macey as BDM for London and South East

CHL Mortgages has appointment Jenna Macey as business development manager (BDM) for London and the South East of England.

Macey (pictured) brings nearly 20 years of financial services experience to the position, including personal banker roles at Halifax and Santander early in her career before moving into underwriting at Precise Mortgages, Molo and Foundation.

Macey said: “After working for years behind a screen and speaking with brokers on the phone as an underwriter, I’m thrilled CHL Mortgages has given me this opportunity to work as a BDM and meet advisers face to face.

“My background in underwriting gives me the ability to see cases from a unique perspective so I’m looking forward to getting out there and helping brokers with their challenging cases that require a more nuanced, hands-on approach, such as complex HMOs and hybrid MUFBs, short-term lets, large portfolios, complex ownership structures and trading companies.”

Roger Morris, group distribution director at Chetwood Bank for CHL Mortgages and ModaMortgages, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jenna to the sales team and are excited to see what she brings to the role.

“Her extensive experience as an underwriter gives her a deep, instinctive understanding of how a case works and will enable her to give brokers clear, confident guidance they need to place their cases with confidence.”