Paragon's SME lending division hires two BDMs

Paragon’s SME lending division has brought on Andrew Kenny and Joshua Atkinson as business development managers (BDMs), signalling that it wants to grow its direct and vendor proposition.

Kenny will grow the lender’s proposition in the heavy goods vehicle (HGV), trailer and tanker sector, while Atkinson will be BDM for the North East.

Kenny joins from Close Brothers, where he worked for around three years as a national account sales manager.

Prior to that, he was at Dawson Group for around two years as a BDM. Before that, he was a field sales executive at Star Asset Finance for around a year. Kenny has also held senior roles at Lombard, NatWest and RBS.

Atkinson was most recently at Bluestone Leasing for around eight years, initially joining as a business relationship executive and then becoming a regional account manager.

Terry Lloyd, Paragon Bank’s head of vendor, said: “We have a clear commitment to grow our vendor and direct proposition and these two strategic appointments are an important step in that journey, expanding our regional presence as well as our expertise in a key market. Joshua and Andrew have strong backgrounds in their respective fields and will play a key role in achieving our growth objective.”

Sponsored Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients Sponsored by Aldermore

Kenny said: “Paragon is a strong bank with a growing reputation in the asset finance market. I’m looking forward to working with operators in the HGV sector, helping them to secure the finance they need to grow their businesses and meet their ambitions.”

Atkinson added: “The North East economy is growing, with a strong advanced manufacturing sector and a burgeoning renewable energy market. With several significant infrastructure projects in the pipeline and major investments, such as the AI data centre in Northumberland, SMEs will be looking for finance to support their growth. I can’t wait to get out and grow Paragon’s presence in the region.”