NACFB appoints Featherstone as chair

The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) has brought on Simon Featherstone as its chair, succeeding Adrian Coles.

Featherstone (pictured) will serve a two-year term and help steer the association into its “next phase of growth, advocacy and industry influence”.

He will work closely with the board and leadership team to build on the association’s “strong foundations, enhance its advocacy voice and ensure it remains fit to serve brokers and their SME clients long into the future”.

Featherstone is currently a non-executive chair for Smartr365 and Monument Technology and is also an independent non-executive director and chair of the risk committee at Oxbury Bank. He is also a senior industry adviser.

Prior to that, he was the chair of Funding Exchange for around four years. Before that, he was a senior business adviser at Honey Badger HQ.

He has also held senior roles at Barclays and Lloyds TSB Commercial Finance before becoming global chief executive of Bibby Financial Services and then moving to Shawbrook.

Featherstone has also worked at a number of other firms including Make it Cheaper, Smart Business Link, OweMe, Reliance Bank, Bluecompass Management Partners, Chainvine, Rematch Credit Limited, Clear Factor and World of Open Account.

The NACFB recently appointed Jim Higginbotham as its chief executive in October and will begin a “year of operational and strategic focus to strengthen its foundations and future direction”.

Higginbotham added: “We’re thrilled to welcome Simon Featherstone as our new chair. Simon’s wealth of experience and reputation in the finance industry speak for themselves. Attracting someone of Simon’s calibre is a great endorsement of the vital role we play in the commercial finance intermediary market and reinforces our position as the pre-eminent intermediary-focused trade body shaping the industry’s future.

“I’d also like to thank Adrian for leading with such steadiness and integrity over the past year, and to Steve Olejnik for his support as interim vice-chair during this period of change.”

Adrian Coles, outgoing interim chair, said: “It has been an honour to help steward the association over the past year. I hand this role to Simon with complete confidence. The power of the intermediary channel has never been greater – and its importance is only set to grow. I wish Simon every success as he leads the NACFB into this next chapter.”

Featherstone added: “It is a privilege to take on the role of chair at such a critical moment for the intermediary sector. The NACFB has a very strong board and a solid platform on which to build. I look forward to working collaboratively to take the association to the next level – ensuring it continues to support brokers, champion small businesses and remain fit for the future.”