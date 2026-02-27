Criteria flexibility top of lender wish list for 2026, commercial brokers say

Around 80% of commercial brokers say criteria flexibility is a key development that they want to see from lenders this year.

According to the Atom Bank Q4 SME Pulse survey, around 67% of commercial brokers surveyed said they wanted to see an improvement in speed to offer, with 63% pointing to better interest rates or incentives.

Only 31% said they wanted to see improved communication from lenders.

This time last year, the report said, commercial brokers’ top priority was better interest rates, suggesting that pricing has improved over the past 12 months.

When asked what factors were most important when choosing a lender for an SME client, flexibility of criteria was viewed as the most important by 40%.

This was followed by 36% who cited the rate and speed to offer, while the relationship with the lender was mentioned by 11%.

Atom Bank said this is the first time since the report was launched that the rate was not the most important factor for commercial brokers when picking a lender.

More than half of commercial brokers – 58% – said they were somewhat optimistic about the year ahead, while 11% said they were very optimistic.

For the year ahead, around 46% said their priority for 2026 would be client retention and 11% pointed to lead generation.

Nearly two-thirds – 61% – said they had seen a rise in the appetite for external funding among customers, the highest level since Q2 2024 and up from 41% last quarter.

No brokers reported a decline in appetite from clients, which is the first time this has occurred since the report was launched in 2023.

The rise in appetite was attributed by 70% of brokers to improving interest rates.

Tom Renwick, head of business lending at Atom Bank, said: “The Q4 SME Pulse reinforces what we’re seeing across our own pipeline – SMEs recognising opportunity and leaning into it, with brokers seeing a sustained appetite for external funding, despite complex economic conditions. Whether businesses paused decisions ahead of the Budget or are now responding to improving rate conditions, the underlying message is one of intent: SMEs want to invest, refinance and grow.

“What’s particularly encouraging is that this confidence is mirrored by brokers themselves. When intermediaries feel optimistic about their prospects, it’s usually because they can see real demand and real deals progressing.

“However, the survey also serves as a clear reminder that lenders have to earn that business. Price remains critical, but it’s not sufficient on its own. Brokers value lenders who provide certainty, clarity and a willingness to look at the fundamentals of a case rather than relying on rigid parameters. Lenders must deliver the combination of competitive pricing, greater speeds, and flexible criteria, which ensures quality prospects do not fall between the cracks.”