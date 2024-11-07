user.first_name
Complex Buy To Let

HTB cements growth strategy with first mortgage securitisation

Shekina Tuahene
November 7, 2024
November 7, 2024
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has completed its first mortgage securitisation, which it said marked a “major milestone” in its strategic development.

The £300m transaction, Winchester No.1, was backed by a portfolio of high-quality buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages originated by HTB. 

The lender said the transaction underscored the market’s confidence in its credit performance and stringent underwriting standards, which reinforced its “robust financial position”. 

Matthew Wyles, chief executive of HTB, said: “This is an important milestone in the development of HTB. Our first mortgage securitisation is a critical step in further diversifying our funding sources, bolstering our capital base and providing a sound platform for our ongoing profitable growth.

“It was particularly pleasing to see such strong demand from investors.” 

Earlier this year, HTB broadened its specialist BTL criteria to support first-time landlords and modern methods of construction. 

