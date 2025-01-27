MT Finance makes senior hire to BTL division

MT Finance Group has added to its buy-to-let (BTL) division with the appointment of Raheel Butt as head of underwriting.

He has over 37 years of experience in financial services, in roles across banking, collections, and specialist finance.

Butt joins from LendInvest where he worked for two-and-a-half years as its head of underwriting for BTL. Before this, he was at Shawbrook Bank for just over six years, first as an underwriter, then underwriting manager.

He has also worked at NatWest and Lloyds Banking Group.

MT Finance launched into the BTL space over a year ago and recently completed its first BTL securitisation.

Butt’s hire follows Marylen Edwards’ recent appointment to the group’s board of directors as director of mortgages, which the lender said bolstered its commitment to expanding its BTL offering and position itself as a leading specialist lender.

Edwards said: “We have been working tirelessly to build a seamless customer journey for our clients, from new processes to new platforms, new products and updated lending criteria – everything points towards the strengthening of our buy-to-let division.

“We are excited to welcome Raheel to the team and look forward to how he will leverage his wealth of experience to serve our clients even better and help deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Butt (pictured) added: “I am extremely thrilled to be joining MT Finance at this pivotal time to help deliver on our growth ambitions. I am ready to hit the ground running and look forward to working with the rest of the team to grow the group’s buy-to-let division, reinforcing MT Finance’s commitment to our brokers.”