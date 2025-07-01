RAW Capital Partners completes first BTL mortgage at 70% LTV; Zephyr cuts rates – round-up

RAW Capital Partners has completed its first buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage at 70% loan to value (LTV), following the launch of this proposition.

The Guernsey-based firm delivers finance through its RAW Mortgage Fund to foreign nationals, UK expats, and Channel Islanders.

Its lending has been capped at 55% LTV for the last decade, with limited second charge available. As of 1 July, RAW Capital Partners has increased its maximum lending limit to 70%.

The lender issued a loan worth £350,000 at its new maximum 70% LTV to a couple based in Shanghai who wanted to add a two-bedroom apartment to their property portfolio. One of the borrowers was a UK expat and their spouse was a Chinese national. Both borrowers were teachers.

Despite their modest incomes and many lenders not considering applications from Chinese nationals, RAW Capital Partners said it assessed the case on its merits and was comfortable with their financial circumstances.

Tim Parkes, CEO of RAW Capital Partners, said: “It has been great to see such early uptake following the introduction of our new LTV limit. It’s something we’ve been planning for some time, so it’s encouraging that brokers and borrowers are already seeing the value in it, with a high volume of applications coming in since we announced the change.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“This case is a good example of how the updated LTV limit – which can be combined with our core offerings, such as decisions in principle within one business day and no stress testing – allows us to better support expat and overseas borrowers. In this instance, both borrower types were involved in a single case, and our expert team was able to provide a straightforward solution that met their needs in a timely manner.

“We’re pleased to get off to a strong start in this new era and to build on our relationship with the broker.”

Zephyr cuts two- and five-year fixed rates

Zephyr Homeloans has reduced rates on its five-year fixed rate mortgages by at least 0.15%, and two-year fixes by a minimum of 0.1%.

Now, its two-year fixed standard mortgage up to 65% LTV with a 7% fee has a rate of 2.69%, while the corresponding product for new builds and flats above commercial properties has the same rate.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), the equivalent product has a rate of 2.84%.

Across its five-year fixes, also up to 65% LTV and with a 7% fee, the standard mortgage and product for new builds and flats above commercial mortgages are both priced at 4.49%.

The HMO and MUFB product has a rate of 4.59%.

The products are also available with no or 3% fee.

Andrew Rowe, head of sales at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re confident our latest changes will make it even easier for brokers to find deals that best suit their landlord customers.”