user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance cuts all fixed rates

Keystone Property Finance cuts all fixed rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 4, 2025
Updated:
February 4, 2025
Buy-to-let (BTL) lender Keystone Property Finance has lowered all two- and five-year rates by up to 0.15%.

Keystone Property Finance’s standard BTL products are now priced from 3.34% up to 70% loan to value (LTV), while specialist rates begin from 3.39% up to 70% LTV.

Expat deals up to 65% LTV will start from 4.89%, while holiday lets are priced from 5.04% up to 65% LTV.

Product transfer and PT Plus rates begin from 4.99% up to 65% LTV and Switch and Fix deals start from 6.29% up to 65% LTV.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reduce our mortgage rates for the second time this year.

“While funding conditions remain fairly volatile, we remain committed to passing on the benefits of falling swap rates as quickly as we possibly can. That means brokers and their clients can be sure that we are always offering the most competitive rates we can.”

Sponsored

How the housing landscape is set to shift

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Last month, the lender lowered two- and five-year fixed rates across its standard, specialist, expat, holiday let and product transfer ranges by up to 0.15%.

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

Lee Albino, lending director at LHV Bank

Know Your BDM: Lee Albino, LHV Bank

Complex Buy To Let

a percentage sign to denote LendInvest's two-year fixed BTL rates

LendInvest lowers two-year fixed BTL rates

February 3, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

a wooden arrow zigzagging upwards on top of a small wooden house icon to denote LendInvest's mortgage lending results

LendInvest renews £300m facility as record mortgage lending volumes posted

January 28, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Andrew Soye discusses the holiday let market

What to expect from the holiday let market in 2025 – Soye

View All
Tags:
buy to let
Keystone Property Finance
mortgage rate cut