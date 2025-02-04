Keystone Property Finance cuts all fixed rates

Buy-to-let (BTL) lender Keystone Property Finance has lowered all two- and five-year rates by up to 0.15%.

Keystone Property Finance’s standard BTL products are now priced from 3.34% up to 70% loan to value (LTV), while specialist rates begin from 3.39% up to 70% LTV.

Expat deals up to 65% LTV will start from 4.89%, while holiday lets are priced from 5.04% up to 65% LTV.

Product transfer and PT Plus rates begin from 4.99% up to 65% LTV and Switch and Fix deals start from 6.29% up to 65% LTV.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “We’re delighted to be able to reduce our mortgage rates for the second time this year.

“While funding conditions remain fairly volatile, we remain committed to passing on the benefits of falling swap rates as quickly as we possibly can. That means brokers and their clients can be sure that we are always offering the most competitive rates we can.”

Last month, the lender lowered two- and five-year fixed rates across its standard, specialist, expat, holiday let and product transfer ranges by up to 0.15%.