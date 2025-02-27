Fleet Mortgages cuts two-year fixed rates

Specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender Fleet Mortgages has reduced rates across its two-year fixed products.

This applies to its standard and limited company deals up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee, which have been reduced by 0.3% to 4.39%.

Across its Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) A to C offering for purchases and remortgages against a property with an EPC of C or above, Fleet Mortgages has cut rates by 0.3% to 4.29%.

The fee on the two-year fixed rate product for standard and limited company borrowers with a rate of 4.89% has been lowered by £400 to £5,499.

In the house in multiple occupation (HMO) and multi-unit block (MUB) range, Fleet Mortgages has reduced a two-year fix up to 75% LTV by 0.4% to 4.59%. This has a 3% fee, and the version for high-rated EPC properties has had the same reduction to 4.49%.

Elsewhere, the fixed-fee alternative for HMOs and MUBs has been lowered by 0.5% to 5.79%, and the fee remains at £1,999.

Sponsored Market Moves Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We’re very pleased to be announcing some substantial rate cuts of up to 50 basis points across a number of our two-year fixes, plus we’ve also been able to cut the fixed fee on our two-year product for limited company and standard borrowers.

“This will clearly help advisers and their array of landlord borrowers in terms of affordability, plus provides payment certainty over the next two years in what is likely to be an uncertain pricing period.”

He added: “Our two-year product options, both fixes and trackers, are proving increasingly popular as a growing number of landlord borrowers look for a shorter term for their purchase and remortgage activity.

“Fleet is here to support advisers with their buy-to-let business and would urge them to contact their regional business development manager (BDM) to see how we can help them deliver further activity and positive outcomes in this area.”