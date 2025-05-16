Foundation Home Loans secures £550m in funding

Specialist lender Foundation Home Loans has completed its Braccan Mortgage Funding 2025-1 deal, bringing in £550m in funding.

The transactions were initially set at £475m and received “strong investor demand”, allowing the funding size to be upped.

The lender said the deal attracted around 30 investors from across the world, and over 10 new accounts were attracted to the Braccan “mixed collateral platform”.

Foundation Home Loans said this showed “continued confidence” in its business model and the “quality of its mortgage origination”.

The lender said the funding would be used to “enhance” its specialist mortgage proposition, growing its capacity to offer solutions to landlords and homeowners, especially those with complex needs or looking for specialist property finance.

Pete Ball, Foundation Home Loans’ CEO, said: “The success of this transaction is a testament to the strength of our business model and the trust that investors place in us.

“Despite challenging market conditions, we have been able to achieve extremely strong pricing and secure significant new investment. This funding will enable us to continue developing our specialist lending proposition to better meet the diverse needs of borrowers and their ever-shifting property-related ambitions.”

Earlier this week, the firm reduced its specialist buy-to-let (BTL) rates.