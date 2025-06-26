Fleet Mortgages overhauls SPV lending policy

Fleet Mortgages has changed its lending criteria for limited company borrowers with changes to its special purpose vehicle (SPV) lending policy.

The firm said the change to the SPV policy meant it could “support more layered ownership models and corporate configurations, meaning it can be more flexible when it comes to the different company structures it will accept”.

The lender will accept more “real-life company structures brokers and their clients present each day”.

Fleet Mortgages added that the change is live from today and is in direct response to broker feedback.

Steve Cox (pictured), chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “We know that a growing number of landlords are using limited company structures both to hold and grow their portfolios. These structures offer tax advantages, better succession planning, and greater control over portfolio management. But as these structures become more sophisticated, it’s vital lenders move with the market.

“That’s exactly what we’re doing with these changes. By expanding our criteria to accommodate more complex group structures, we’re providing advisers with more lending options to serve their clients, making it easier for professional landlords to secure the finance they need.

“This is not just a technical criteria update, it’s a reflection of our commitment to staying aligned with real-world company practices and ensuring Fleet remains a trusted, forward-thinking partner for advisers working with limited company landlord borrowers.”