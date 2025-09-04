Keystone Property Finance widens holiday let range to cover multi-units

Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has grown its holiday let range to include multi-unit holiday let deals.

The change means that the lender will lend on properties containing up to six units.

The products, which were launched in direct response to broker feedback, show growing demand in the short-term rental market for multi-unit solutions.

The range includes a five-year fixed rate up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 5.5% arrangement fee priced at 5.89%, as well as a five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 2.5% arrangement fee and a rate of 6.44%.

Elise Coole, managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “Brokers have told us there is growing demand for multi-unit holiday let solutions. Holiday lets remain an important part of the buy-to-let landscape, and intermediaries are asking for more flexibility to support clients investing in larger, more complex properties.

“By broadening our range, we’re making it easier for brokers to place these cases with confidence and give their clients the options they need. We’ll continue to do that to ensure that our products evolve in line with landlords’ needs.”

Keystone Property Finance has been updating its proposition, with expat rate cuts and the addition of a limited-edition house in multiple occupation (HMO) range.