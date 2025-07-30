Keystone Property Finance brings out limited-edition HMO range

Specialist lender Keystone Property Finance has brought out a limited-edition Summer Special range going up to 80% loan to value (LTV) for purchase or refinance houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) of up to six occupants.

The range includes two- and five-year fixed rates and they are priced at 5.79% and 5.99% respectively.

Both deals in the range also have a low arrangement fee of 2.5% and a maximum loan size of £750,000.

The products are aimed at experienced landlords “seeking to maximise returns on higher-yielding HMO properties”, with enhanced LTVs and highly competitive rates.

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “HMO properties remain one of the most resilient and rewarding parts of the buy-to-let market, and our new Summer Special products are designed to help landlords capitalise on that opportunity.

“With this exclusive launch, we are able offer up to 80% LTV on HMOs, giving experienced landlords a unique opportunity to grow, diversify or refinance their portfolios with competitive fixed rates and straightforward criteria.”

Earlier this month, the firm announced it had completed its fifth securitisation.