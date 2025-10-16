Zephyr introduces 12-bedroom HMO and MUFB mortgages

Zephyr Homeloans has added mortgages for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) with up to 12 bedrooms.

In an extension of the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender’s offering, this is an increase from the previous limit of six rooms or bedrooms.

The new products include a two-year fix up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 7% fee for HMOs and MUFBs with 7-12 bedrooms, priced at 3.14%.

The five-year fix equivalent has a rate of 5.04% and the lifetime tracker option with a 3% fee is priced at 6.29%.

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re pleased to expand our HMO and MUFB mortgage product range.

“Our latest products enable brokers to offer their landlord customers greater choice to suit their businesses.”

Sponsored Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance Sponsored by Pepper Money

Recent research suggested that HMO landlords received double the gross rental income of their non-HMO counterparts.