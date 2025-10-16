Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Complex Buy To Let

Zephyr introduces 12-bedroom HMO and MUFB mortgages

Zephyr introduces 12-bedroom HMO and MUFB mortgages
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 16, 2025
Updated:
October 16, 2025
Zephyr Homeloans has added mortgages for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) with up to 12 bedrooms.

In an extension of the specialist buy-to-let (BTL) lender’s offering, this is an increase from the previous limit of six rooms or bedrooms. 

The new products include a two-year fix up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 7% fee for HMOs and MUFBs with 7-12 bedrooms, priced at 3.14%. 

The five-year fix equivalent has a rate of 5.04% and the lifetime tracker option with a 3% fee is priced at 6.29%. 

Paul Fryers, managing director at Zephyr Homeloans, said: “We’re pleased to expand our HMO and MUFB mortgage product range.   

“Our latest products enable brokers to offer their landlord customers greater choice to suit their businesses.” 

Sponsored

Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance

Sponsored by Pepper Money

Recent research suggested that HMO landlords received double the gross rental income of their non-HMO counterparts.

Related
View All

Complex Buy To Let

UTB cuts BTL rates by up to 190bps

UTB cuts BTL rates by up to 190bps

October 15, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Norton Home Loans broadens criteria for non-standard borrowers

Norton Home Loans broadens criteria for non-standard borrowers

October 14, 2025

Complex Buy To Let

Hampshire Trust Bank hires Paramjorthy as head of portfolio management

Hampshire Trust Bank hires Paramjorthy as head of portfolio management

October 10, 2025

Commercial Finance

Together cuts rates to support demand from international borrowers

Together cuts rates to support demand from international borrowers

October 9, 2025
View All
Tags:
Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO)
multi-unit freehold block (MUFB)
Zephyr Homeloans

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/