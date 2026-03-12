Landbay names Leach as regional account manager for Midlands

Landbay has added Scott Leach as the regional account manager for the Midlands.

Leach was previously an account development manager at Kensington Mortgages, a role he held for over seven years. Prior to that, he was at Clever Lending as a business development manager (BDM) for two years.

In his new role with Landbay, Leach will collaborate with brokers across the Midlands region, detailing Landbay’s buy-to-let (BTL) proposition and helping advisers to place cases with the lender efficiently.

Specifically, he will highlight opportunities for brokers, offer assistance with criteria, and secure the best outcomes for their landlord clients, alongside applying “a practical approach to case placement”.

Rob Stanton, sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “We’re pleased to welcome Scott to the Landbay team as we continue to strengthen our support for brokers across the Midlands. Scott brings valuable experience in the buy-to-let market, specialist lending and a strong understanding of the broker market.

“His proactive approach and commitment to building lasting relationships will play an important role in helping advisers make the most of the opportunities Landbay can offer within the buy-to-let sector.”

Leach (pictured) added: “Landbay has built a strong reputation amongst brokers for combining excellent products and criteria, smart technology, and knowledgeable people, and I’m delighted to be joining the team. I’m looking forward to working closely with advisers across the Midlands on behalf of Landbay, helping them navigate cases, understand our product and criteria proposition, and ensuring they can find the best solutions for their landlord clients.”