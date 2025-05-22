FLA appoints Amarasekara as director general

The Finance & Leasing Association (FLA) has appointed Shanika Amarasekara as its director general, succeeding Stephen Haddrill.

Amarasekara will take up the role at the beginning of August, following Haddrill’s retirement at the end of July.

She has been with The British Bank for around nine years, most recently as chief impact officer and as general counsel before that.

Prior to that, she was at the Department for Business Innovation and Skills, now called the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, as general counsel.

Before that, she was project director at International Islamic Liquidity Management for around two years and worked at NatWest for around seven years.

Amarasekara is currently an executive adviser for Republic, a non-executive board member and chair of the audit committee for the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and a non-executive board member for the London Stadium.

Sponsored Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

John Phillipou, chair of the FLA, said: “The board is immensely pleased to have appointed Shanika to this key role.

“Stephen Haddrill, the outgoing director general, has done a great job modernising the FLA, and Shanika’s breadth of experience, range of contacts and astute industry insights will help shape the next phase of the association’s development.”

Amarasekara added: “It’s an honour to be joining the FLA at such a pivotal time. The finance and leasing sectors have a powerful role to play in driving sustainable growth, supporting innovation, and delivering fair outcomes for customers.

“The association already has a strong foundation – and I’m looking forward to working with the board, members and stakeholders to build even greater impact, visibility and value in the years ahead.”