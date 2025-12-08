Create Account
Second Charge Lending

UTB launches electronic signatures for mortgage deeds and direct debit mandates

Anna Sagar
December 8, 2025
December 8, 2025
United Trust Bank (UTB) has added electronic signatures for mortgage deeds and direct debit mandates (DDMs) for residential and second charge mortgage processing.

The bank said the e-deed process will “accelerate and simplify the process”, as customers can sign their mortgage deeds and DDMs online, minimising paperwork and delays.

Customers and witnesses can complete signatures quickly and securely from any location.

The process is started through the UTB app, with customers guided through it by “clear signposting and messaging”.

UTB worked with specialist introducer Lendle to pilot and test the new service and it is now available to all brokers and introducers.

Chris Birks, director of Lendle, said: “We’re delighted to once again be working with United Trust Bank on another innovative project. The introduction of e-deeds is a fantastic step forward in creating a smoother, faster journey for our customers. Having been trusted to help test and prove the new process, we’re proud to support UTB as they continue to lead the way in delivering digital solutions to the secured lending market.”

Buster Tolfree, managing director of mortgages, buy to let (BTL) and bridging at UTB, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to enhance our offering and make dealing with UTB as quick and easy as possible for brokers and customers.

“Electronic signing of mortgage deeds and DDMs removes a well-known pain point for applicants, making the journey even smoother. I would like to thank Chris and the team at Lendle for working with us to successfully develop and test the new system and I am delighted that all brokers and their customers can now enjoy the benefits of our collaboration.”

