You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

Anything that gives more access to RIOs is a good thing – Star Letter 06/08/2021

by:
  • 06/08/2021
  • 0
Anything that gives more access to RIOs is a good thing – Star Letter 06/08/2021
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comments from our readers.

 

This week’s comment was from Scott Taylor-Barr, in response to the article: RIO affordability barriers solved with life cover, says LiveMore 

He said: “This is certainly a great innovation and a sensible way to get more people through the retirement interest-only (RIO) affordability rules.” 

 

Life cover eligibility 

“My only initial concern would be how many people could get life cover, given age and potential medical issues, up to age 90 at a cost that is both affordable to them and still allows them to pass the lenders affordability? 

“That being said, anything that potentially allows more people to access RIOs is a good thing. I hope it catches on and I hope that life companies take note and move to help too.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Halifax slashes rate to 0.83 per cent on two-year fixed mortgage

Halifax has launched a two-year fixed rate of 0.83 per cent at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV) and...

Close