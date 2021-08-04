You are here: Home - News -

News

RIO affordability barriers solved with life cover, says LiveMore

by:
  • 04/08/2021
  • 0
RIO affordability barriers solved with life cover, says LiveMore
Writing life policies for couples struggling to pass the affordability criteria for a retirement interest only mortgage is the key to unlocking the fledgling sector say industry experts.

 

Analysis by retirement interest only (RIO) lender LiveMore Capital found that if term assurance policies, or life cover, were written to cover the cost of repaying part or all of the mortgage balance in the event of the higher earner’s death, eligibility for RIO loans would increase by 36 per cent.

LiveMore changed its lending policy in December to allow borrowers to take out a life policy to bridge an affordability gap preventing couples from being approved. The policy, which can be taken at the time of the RIO application, must run until the higher earner’s 90th birthday.

The monthly premium must fit within the couple’s monthly budget and the policy does not have to be assigned to LiveMore.

To be accepted for a RIO mortgage, borrowers aged 55 and over must both prove they can afford the full mortgage payment on their sole retirement income should one of the partners die. This requirement has been blamed by brokers as one of the main reasons retirement interest only mortgages have failed to take off.

Alison Pallett (pictured), sales director, LiveMore Capital, said: “The death-of-the-first-borrower stress test for joint applicants looking for a RIO mortgage is often given as one of the biggest barriers to why this product hasn’t taken off as well as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) expected when it made the amendment to its rules in 2018.

“With historic pension planning often seeing one applicant with a greater level of retirement income than the other, traditionally the husband, this is no real surprise.

“In a market always calling for innovation the introduction of term assurance to bridge this gap is a bold move.”

LiveMore isn’t the only lender to use life cover to overcome RIO affordability issues although it has one of the most flexible approaches.

Family Building Society has a similar approach to LiveMore but Hodge insists the term assurance policy is in place for at least three months before the mortgage application is made.

Tipton & Coseley Building Society uses term assurance policies but only if they are written to cover the whole loan, not just the part which makes the mortgage unaffordable on the lower earner’s income.

Leeds Building Society and Nationwide will not accept term assurance policies.

Sami Bickford, managing director of The Equity Release Lady, said: “The term assurance option is a step in the right direction for RIOs.

“Considering a life insurance policy where income or mortgage affordability falls short, to bridge the gap on the first person’s death, will enable more borrowers to be considered for a RIO mortgage.

“Livemore provides innovative changes to the RIO market and has shaken up the industry so that it provides new and improved products to our clients.

“But although a RIO mortgage with a term assurance policy sounds great on paper, if the term assurance premium is not affordable for the entire term this would not work.

“If the cost of this monthly premium is assessed as expenditure this is likely to reduce affordability further.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

When should lenders start considering the removal of pandemic-based criteria?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Bank of Ireland provides £850m of new mortgage lending in H1

Bank of Ireland provided £850m (€1bn) of new mortgage lending in H1 2021 through its UK and Ireland operations, “while...

Close