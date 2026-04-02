Ampla Finance makes two hires and a promotion

Specialist lender Ampla Finance has made two hires and an internal promotion and said it believes the roles will help to enhance the introducer experience.

The lender, which focuses on legal finance and inheritance-related lending, has appointed Grace Fuller as head of underwriting, Brogan Buckley as head of compliance and money laundering reporting officer (MLRO), and Becky Dixon as growth manager (pictured, left to right).

Peter Beaumont, CEO of Ampla Finance, said the appointments would help the company improve operations.

He said: “Building the right team is fundamental to what we are trying to achieve at Ampla. We want to be a lender that combines strong underwriting, clear processes and a culture built on integrity and transparency.

“Grace’s promotion reflects the contribution she has already made within the business, while Brogan and Becky bring additional expertise across compliance and introducer engagement. Together they raise our ability to make good decisions, support our partners and continue improving the way we operate on a daily basis.”

Fuller was formerly an underwriter with the business. In her new role, she will lead the underwriting team and oversee credit decisions across both product lines. She will review complex applications, act as the escalation point for higher-risk cases and help ensure credit policy remains aligned with the firm’s risk appetite and regulatory requirements. Fuller will also oversee case management.

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“Having been part of Ampla’s journey for several years, it is exciting to step into this role as the business continues to grow. I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure we provide consistent underwriting decisions and a reliable process from application through to completion,” she said.

Buckley brings more than 12 years of experience in financial services regulation to Ampla Finance.

Her career includes roles at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), in regulatory consultancy and in senior in-house compliance positions.

“Building strong regulatory foundations is essential for any lending business. Ampla has a clear focus on doing things properly from the outset, and I look forward to helping the business grow while maintaining high standards across compliance and financial crime oversight,” she said.

Dixon brings five years of experience in specialist finance. She has worked closely with brokers across bridging, refurbishment and short-term lending, supporting deal packaging and working alongside underwriting teams to progress cases. In her new role, Dixon will support the firm’s growth strategy, oversee internal sales activity and manage relationships with introducers and external partners to help ensure deals are structured clearly and progress.

She said: “I am excited to be joining Ampla in this new chapter of its growth. The team has a clear vision for how it wants to work, and I can’t wait to liaise with introducers and colleagues across the business to help structure deals clearly and ensure applications move efficiently through the process.”

Ampla Finance enables clients to cover legal fees, pay estate expenses, or unlock up to 50% of an inheritance before probate is granted, often allowing interest and fees to be repaid at the end of the case.