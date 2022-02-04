You are here: Home - Your Community - Top Comments -

Top Comments

If govt wants to improve housing stock, they need to bring back green grants – Star Letter 04/02/2022

  • 04/02/2022
Each week Mortgage Solutions and its sister title Specialist Lending Solutions pick the top comments from our readers.

 

This week’s comment came from Andy Wilson, in response to the story: LLLE2022: Lifetime mortgages can improve energy efficiency of UK’s housing stock – Singleton 

He said: “The problem is that no matter what energy savings measures you try and retrofit to old houses, the installation costs will nearly always outweigh the energy savings, even in the long term. There is no guarantee that the current sky-high gas prices will continue beyond a year or two. 

“If you then add the cost of borrowing the money to the installation costs, most older homeowners would never break even. However, it is more easily justified if it makes the home more comfortable and warmer to live in, and so improving the quality of life.” 

Wilson added: “If the government want to improve the housing stock to become more energy efficient, they need to once again dish out green grants – and this time, not allow spray foam insulation to be one of the measures used.” 

