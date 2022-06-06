You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

The Tipton donates £4,000 through its Charitable Foundation

by:
  • 06/06/2022
  • 0
The Tipton donates £4,000 through its Charitable Foundation
The Tipton and Coseley Building Society has made three donations amounting to £4,000 to local Midlands charities through its Charitable Foundation. 

 

A £2,300 donation to the Mary Stevens Hospice will help fund the cost of its carer groups which provides support to their patients. The funds will help cover the costs for a number of specialist supplies. These groups ensure carers receive support, advice, emergency respite, bereavement support, and more.

The Charitable Foundation has also donated £700 to Better Understanding of Dementia for Sandwell (BUDS). BUDS provides support for people experiencing dementia, through a number of weekly activities around the borough of Sandwell.

Finally, a donation of £1,000 has been made to the charity AbilityNet, which has been providing free tech support to older and disabled people for over 20 years. The donation will be used to help the charity recruit new volunteers and run an advertising campaign to raise awareness of its services.

Amy Fellows, branches and training manager and member of the Charitable Foundation, at the Tipton said: “This is a tough time for local charities as many are worried about the effect that cost of living increases will have on those that depend on their services.

“We hope our latest donations to these three great local causes will go a long way to help them continue the fantastic job they do in our community.”

Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

