‘We have been recommending trackers for a couple of months’ – Star Letter 19/08/2022

Alykas236 said: “We have been recommending trackers for a couple of months now for this very reason. With lenders raising rates to protect service levels, and failing, there is a real disconnect between mortgage rates and the base rate.

“Trackers, even for the short term are a great option as, in the case of the two market leading trackers, Barclays and HSBC, there are no early repayment charges (ERC) and the option to switch to a fix when rates fall back a little.”

They continued: “Market leading trackers are cheaper until the base rate hits 2.5 per cent, but as they are expected to fall back, this is a reasonable risk to be taking, particularly for those that can withstand the increased costs when rates rise.

“The mortgage market at the moment is akin to the panic buying of toilet roll at the beginning of the pandemic. If borrowers were a little calmer, rates wouldn’t be as high as they are.”

Alykas236 added: “If the client is aware and the broker is illustrating where payments would be with each 0.25 per cent increase, clients can make an informed decision.

“Locking in for five years at higher rates, when five-year swaps are lower than two-year swaps, is exactly what lenders want. Is there some profiteering going on?”