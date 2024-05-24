You are here: Home - Your Community - Industry Heroes -

Industry Heroes

Accord Mortgages’ employees to go on Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to fundraise

  • 24/05/2024
Accord Mortgages' employees to go on Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to fundraise
Accord Mortgages' team members are biking and walking their way to fundraise £12,000 for charity partner FareShare, which fights hunger and food waste.

Accord Mortgages’ team members have raised almost £4,500 by raffling hampers and taking part in a bike-a-thon, and they are preparing to take part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge, a walking challenge, on 14 June.

The firm’s most recent challenge saw 17 employees use pedal power to clock up 200 miles on static bikes at headquarters.

FareShare is a charity fighting hunger and food waste by redistributing quality surplus food from the food industry to 8,500 local charities.

Additionally, the charity offers lunch clubs for older people, community kitchens, breakfast and after-school clubs, domestic violence refuges, and homeless shelters, and aims to address root causes of poverty.

Yorkshire Building Society, the parent of Accord Mortgages, has teamed up with FareShare until 2026, and aims to raise £1m to fund an employability programme that aims to help lift people out of financial hardship.

 

‘Plenty more planned’

Tom Brook (pictured left), business development adviser for Accord, said: “We have set ourselves a goal to raise £12,000 for FareShare in 2024. Halfway through May, we are on target, at £4,500 raised so far. This is through donations from our amazing brokers and fundraising activities within the team. We have run raffles, Easter activities and cycled over 200 miles in one day.

“Going forward, we have plenty more planned, with the team taking part in the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in June, and we are organising and leading a big football tournament later in the year where the whole society can take part.”

Lizl Smith, business development adviser for Accord, said: “I had the privilege to go and spend a day at the FareShare distribution centre in Leeds recently. It was an amazing experience to see how they help so many charities.

“The people working there are doing so much in their own time to help others, and they do it with so much cheer and enthusiasm. The passion and support for this worthy cause is evident in all of them.

“It really highlighted to me how we can all do our bit in our own way by going to volunteer and rethinking our own wastage at home. I am looking forward to going again to help as it was a very fulfilling experience.”

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

