You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Execution-only changes imply FCA got it wrong with MMR – Morrey

by: Nick Morrey, product technical manager at John Charcol
  • 04/02/2020
  • 0
Execution-only changes imply FCA got it wrong with MMR – Morrey
Having been part of the consultation process with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on a few instances in the last six months I was very disappointed to see the regulator pressing on with its execution-only agenda so strongly.

 

I understand this is an awkward topic to try and resolve in any way as it is pretty much accepted that lenders can, and possibly should, offer execution-only for existing borrowers on product transfers.

If that should be allowed, which it is, then should it not be allowed for purchase and remortgage?

However, those of us in the group expressed concern that many consumers will look for the cheapest deal and not the most suitable.

This could mean an inappropriate increase in two-year fixed rate deals at the expense of longer-term budgeting stability that longer fixed rates offer.

In addition, many consumers may not be aware of potentially more suitable products like offset and without an advice service being sought many consumers will likely miss out.

This is all ignoring the fact that this repealing of the rules implies the FCA got it wrong with the Mortgage Market Review (MMR) that caused the whole industry significant challenges – especially lenders.

 

Stringent advice checks

Another possible unintended consequence could be the encouragement of industry disruptors.

In recent years there have been many claiming that some big internet companies with deep pockets are looking at offering a truly online mortgage advice and application process.

Execution-only enablement is likely to encourage any such activities and given general consumer acceptance of online offerings compared to traditional channels I am concerned the stringent checks qualified advisers have to go through may not be applied to a computer algorithm.

That is before we get into whether artificial intelligence (AI) can replace experienced advice, which is a whole other topic.

 

Consumer protection eroded

The problem for consumers with all of the above is that execution-only fails to give much by way of redress.

Should any consumer realise they have chosen the wrong product, for any reason, then their ability to complain and be put in the correct financial position is effectively removed.

I doubt I am the only person to worry that consumer protection is being eroded – but this is normally the biggest financial commitment for many people and that should be considered properly and seriously rather than tapped into a web application with a view to how quickly and cheaply it can be done.

It saddens me to say this in 2020 but should the FCA discover that there is an increase in inappropriate products taken on an execution-only basis then with a heavy heart I would have to say “We told you so – but you didn’t heed.”

I hope I am wrong. I don’t think increasing execution-only abilities is a good thing at all.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick Morrey, product technical manager at John Charcol

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 05, 2020 to Feb 06, 2020
The National Conference Centre, Solihull

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 06, 2020 to Feb 07, 2020
Sandown Park Racecourse, Esher

The Specialist Lending Event 2020

Feb 12, 2020 to Feb 13, 2020
York Racecourse, York

Latest Poll

Is your business operationally resilient in the event of an IT meltdown?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
The BM Solutions buy-to-let hub is live

Welcome to the buy-to-let hub brought to you by BM Solutions.

Close