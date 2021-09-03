Know Your BDM: Jon Kempson, Metro Bank

What locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role?

I look after the West Midlands area along with Shropshire and mid-Wales, and I am currently supporting in excess of 600 advisers.

How have you changed the way you establish and maintain a good relationship with brokers in the pandemic?

Given that the entire industry has had to adapt following the pandemic, it has highlighted the importance of being available to offer that vital support which BDMs can provide day-in, day-out.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Communication is vital – regardless of the type of communication it provides key information between the adviser and lender. Good, bad or indifferent.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Personal development should always be on each person’s agenda. even if it’s already a strong point. For me though, I’d love to be able to speak another language fluently.

Where would you rather be stuck, in bumper-to-bumper traffic or back-to-back Zoom calls?

Bumper-to-bumper traffic. I very much prefer to be out and about and seeing brokers face-to-face. Although Zoom calls provide great support and the ability to reach out to a wider variety of brokers, I’m more of a people person.

What’s the best bit of career-related advice you’ve ever been given?

I was once told to find out what I like doing, and then find somebody who is prepared to pay you to do it.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

I’ve been involved with many deals over the years; but one that sticks out in my mind would be a deal that didn’t fit the standard criteria for a couple where one applicant had suffered a critical illness. However, with a common sense approach I managed to get the deal through and the customers were so emotional that they couldn’t thank me enough.

What was the greatest lesson you learned during lockdown?

Family are the most important people within life, not being able to visit them proved very difficult. Many might agree that we took time with them for granted previously.

What was your motivation for choosing business development as a career?

As mentioned above I’m a people person, I like to meet new people and to be sociable. I also like to get involved with various property transactions and provide that vital support, seeing the cases progress from enquiry to completion.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I wouldn’t consider any other job. I love my job, as strange as it may sound to some people.

What did you want to be growing up?

I always wanted to join the Armed Forces. Having asthma put an instant stop to this, but it was great fun passing the fitness test.

What’s your favourite face mask design/pattern to wear?

Being a huge Formula One fan I do like to wear my F1 face masks.

And finally, what’s the strangest question you’ve ever been asked?

I was once asked if I wanted pineapple on my pizza. We all know that pineapple does not belong on a pizza.