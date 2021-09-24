You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

The FCA gets tough, we have been warned – Blackwell

by: Lynda Blackwell, mortgage policy and regulation specialist
  • 24/09/2021
  • 0
The FCA gets tough, we have been warned – Blackwell
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is not messing around when it comes to the insurance sector.

 

They have been saying that price differentiation is unacceptable and unfair to customers for years but have been consistently ignored – until now. The new pricing and fair value requirements set out in its General Insurance Pricing Practices publication, PS 21/11, are a big, unavoidable wake-up call for the sector.  

Let’s quickly recap. The FCA first published its final rules in May – but has fine-tuned them following feedback so there can be no misunderstanding of how the rules work or about the expected benefits to policyholders.

The rules are designed to ensure the insurance market offers customers value for money products, acts fairly and transparently when it comes to auto-renewals and stops the practice of ‘price walking’, where firms charge longstanding, loyal customers inflated renewal premiums to subsidise the much lower prices offered to attract new customers.

  

Continuing poor practices 

Regrettably, there are some regulated firms in the market today who, despite very clear messages from the regulator over many years, continue to prioritise making money above acting in their customers’ best interests. 

The FCA has understandably finally reached the end of its tether on this. Those firms reluctant to listen and course-correct to do the right thing by their customers, now have no option. And that’s going to hit where it hurts most: the bottom line. 

Those firms, by contrast, who have always played fair, haven’t price walked but put their customers’ interests first now finally stand to reap the benefits of having done so. 

 

Pricing intervention 

The FCA was always reluctant to intervene on price but they have now waded in and imposed a total ban on price walking for home and motor insurance.  

The regulator has also introduced rules to ensure ‘value for money’ for customers across all insurance products. 

They have made it clear to a sector that has always competed on price that the mindset has to change – product, service and overall value for money is what firms should be competing on, not price. 

 

Concentrating minds 

To back this up, the FCA has considerably strengthened its approach to policing the new rules. Starting from next March, a senior manager must submit to the FCA in a prescribed format an attestation, confirming they are satisfied that the firm’s pricing and sales practices are consistent with the new rules.

If the FCA finds that price walking is still happening, they will hold both the firm and that senior manager to account. There is going to be no hiding place on this.

 

Significant shift in the regulator’s expectations 

This is a new, steely FCA, determined to stop the poor practices we still see in this sector notwithstanding their many previous interventions.

But the insurance sector should not think they have been singled out for special attention. The FCA’s new proposed consumer duty is a similarly significant shift in what the regulator expects across all markets it regulates.

They have made it clear that this is going to require a significant shift in firms’ culture and behaviour. They have also made it clear in the business plan that the FCA under its new CEO will act decisively; they will be more assertive; and they will test the limits of their own powers. This will mean more enforcement action. We have all been warned. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Lynda Blackwell, mortgage policy and regulation specialist

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2021

Oct 14, 2021
Williams F1 Conference Centre

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2021

Nov 03, 2021
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

Latest Poll

Has the 60 per cent loan to value price war prompted equity rich clients to call for a mid-contract remortgage?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/