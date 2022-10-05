Overcoming imposter syndrome to build diverse leadership ‒ Allen

While positive steps have been taken in recent years to improve inclusion and diversity in financial services, there’s still a lack of women occupying leadership roles in the sector. Data from Deloitte suggests the proportion is just 24 per cent, with projections of around 28 per cent by 2030.

Much like many other key sectors, financial services has always been traditionally male dominated. Any efforts to balance the boardroom and outpace those poor projections will take a proactive approach from businesses and a clear cultural change.

In practice, that means training and mentoring female staff to recognise their potential. Not only does this help empower staff but it develops a healthy pipeline of talent. Then, it’s a case of encouraging women to apply for senior leadership roles, creating role models and real-world examples for others to follow.

In my experience at SmartSearch, inclusion brings diversity of thought and skills to the workplace, especially in solving problems and building better client relationships.

But while there’s clear cultural challenges, whether it’s a glass ceiling, outdated stereotypes or subtle and inadvertent sexism, there’s also very real internal challenges. One of the biggest is undoubtedly imposter syndrome.

For those that climb the ladder and find success, some struggle with crippling self-doubt or feel like a fraud. While it isn’t unique to females, research suggests it is more much prevalent among women.

Not only can it severely impact on career progression as sufferers devalue their talents and achievements, but it can cause stress, damage wellbeing and create a real disconnect from work.

‘I have felt waves of imposter syndrome’

Throughout my tenure, I’m not ashamed to say I have felt waves of imposter syndrome. That was especially true when I became the youngest board member at 30 and the first female.

There’s been countless times, especially in those early board meetings or big client meetings where I questioned do I belong here?

Now with experience and greater confidence, when I have those feelings, I remind myself I earned my place in the boardroom. I know what drives me, what my values are and how to stay true to myself.

While the board supported me and my development, there’s no question I still had to work hard, change mindsets and prove myself. I’m proud of all the things I’ve achieved so far, but I know there’s still lots to learn, but that’s the same for everyone and it doesn’t make me any less capable.

Leaders’ job is to ‘support and inspire others’

So now I’m here, I want to make it easier for others by sharing my fears and experiences, warts and all, to demonstrate that it’s an achievable goal.

Whether through team emails, conversations or as part of our mentoring programme, I try to share advice and be open about the challenges I faced in case it can help others on their journey to success.

As a leader, I believe it’s your job to support and inspire others and personally it means a lot to be able to do this. It’s wonderful to see more women climbing the ranks and taking on more senior positions at SmartSearch.

Hiring and promoting women should never be to tick the diversity box. Putting inclusion at the core of our business and creating a culture of professional growth has helped create an engaged and diverse workforce and driven the development of our anti-money laundering platform.

It’s helped us get to where we are today, providing electronic verification (EV), full sanction screening and enhanced due diligence to one in three of the UK’s top 100 law firms, 30 per cent of the top 100 accountancy firms as well as tier two banks, building societies, large IFAs and mortgage advisors.

Of course, there’s always room for improvement. We’re working hard to remove any barriers and proactively encourage staff to reach their potential to enable us to always find and employ the best person for the job.