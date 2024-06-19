Know Your BDM: Tim Gunning, Atom Bank

This week, Mortgage Solutions is talking to Tim Gunning, regional development manager at Atom Bank.

Which locations and how many advisers and broker firms do you cover in your role at Atom Bank?

I cover 26 postcodes in London and the South East of England. That means a total of 702 broker firms, and between them, 3,639 advisers.

What personal talent/skill is most valuable in doing your job?

Relationship building is a huge asset for any business development manager (BDM), and it’s something I’ve focused on throughout my career. I am very lucky to have lots of great relationships going back many years, and that hasn’t happened by accident. Brokers want to work with lenders who take the time to get to know them and their clients, to build a better understanding of what they need and how the lender can support them. That’s something we take very seriously.

What personal talent/skill would you most like to improve on?

Patience. I was hoping it would improve with age, but it hasn’t. It comes from wanting to deliver for our customers and broker partners as quickly as possible – we know how important speed is, which is why we have spent so much time developing our processes and technology to ensure that brokers and their clients get quick decisions and can move on with their plans.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Being able to step back from the things that I cannot fix. Looking at these things rationally and being able to explain to the broker the bank’s reasoning is not always easy, but it is the key to building long-term relationships – working through the hard things together.

We pride ourselves on an inclusive approach at Atom Bank, supporting some of those client groups who are often overlooked or under-served by high street lenders, but there are times when we won’t be able to handle a case. Brokers value us being transparent about those decisions upfront.

What do you love most about your job?

Being face to face with brokers and educating them on how Atom Bank can help their customers is something that I never tire of. Seeing their reaction when I tell them about our super-fast application-to-offer times or the products we offer that mean we can deliver for under-served borrowers is something that makes me proud to work for the bank.

What is the best piece of career-related advice you’ve ever been given? Who gave it to you?

I had some great advice from John Scrivens, who is fantastic at getting the right people onboard for any project by asking for their help from the beginning. The value of working together, of teamwork, has always stayed with me and is at the heart of how we work at Atom Bank.

How do you keep up to date with developments in the market?

Networking with my brokers and other BDMs and, of course, reading Mortgage Solutions.

What is the most quirky/unique property deal you’ve been involved in?

Over the years, there are far too many to list. What unites them has been the way that we have been able to work creatively to find a solution for the borrower. It’s about being solutions-focused and finding ways to get a deal over the line rather than getting overly hung up on quirks of a specific case.

What was your motivation for choosing this career?

I love working with people and problem solving. That is at the core of being a BDM, since so much of the job is based on building relationships with brokers and working together to deliver for their clients.

If you could do any other job in the property sector, what would it be and why?

I would love to help train and develop new BDMs. I have a lot of experience and knowledge that I could pass on, such as my understanding of what matters for brokers, and how you can go the extra mile to deliver for their clients.