You are here: Home - Better Business - Business Skills -

Better Business

Helping adverse credit clients through underwriting pitfalls – Blissett

by: Nathan Blissett, founder and principal mortgage adviser of Dwello Mortgages
  • 04/09/2024
  • 0
Helping adverse credit clients through underwriting pitfalls – Blissett
So, your client has set their sights on a new home, but a less-than-stellar credit score is dimming their mortgage dreams.

The key step in your client gaining back control of their credit report is to know what lenders are looking for and the best course of action would be to obtain copies of this. 

Lenders’ cautious approach to adverse credit is deep rooted based on the higher risk factors of defaulted mortgage repayments. Unless you are dealing with a niche or specialist lender, the big six have much more stricter requirements to obtain finance, such as higher interest rates, larger down payments, or requiring additional documentation to assess the borrower’s financial stability. 

With current trends showing higher levels of scrutiny surrounding these types of applications, both the client’s ability to service these commitments and their creditworthiness will be assessed in greater detail. And, with Consumer Duty in full flow, advisers are expected to prevent clients from experiencing foreseeable harm.  

 

Lenders want to help adverse credit clients

Banks are also doing their part in helping these types of adverse credit clients navigate a mortgage market that at times demonises them with innovative products. 

The lender LiveMore, for example, has issued the following changes to its product offerings making it more accessible to meet lending criteria: 

  • An increase from three to four missed payments on unsecured arrears.
  • A rise in the value of permissible satisfied county court judgements (CCJs) and defaults from £1,500 to £2,500.
  • The allowance of a debt management plan (DMP) if satisfactorily maintained and over three years prior to application. 

These changes apply across LiveMore’s standard capital and interest, standard interest-only and retirement interest-only (RIO) products. 

On applications with adverse credit, we are seeing a much higher requirement for supporting documentation, from the normal bank statements and payslips, to credit card and personal loan statements, along with budget planners outlining payment structures and commitment timelines. 

Lenders such as Saffron Building Society have implemented applications of this nature to be assessed by three different underwriters for an application to progress to the offer stage, encasing the strained process of getting adverse applications in 2024 over the line. 

Building credit takes time but the positive impact of your client’s efforts will gradually improve their score. However, remind them that they must be prepared to wait 12 to 24 months for any significant improvements.  

This is why it’s imperative for mortgage applicants to seek out and consult a mortgage broker for personalised guidance that can help create a budget, analyse the market for lending criteria and strategise a financial plan. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nathan Blissett, founder and principal mortgage adviser of Dwello Mortgages

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2024

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you recently considered changing your regulatory status?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.