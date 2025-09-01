Turning summer silence into strategic success – Flavin

Every year, the six-week school summer holiday brings with it more than just an exodus to sun-drenched beaches and family barbecues.

For many mortgage businesses, this period – spanning from mid-July through to the start of September – also signals a notable slowdown in new enquiries and mortgage leads. The phones ring less, inboxes are quieter, and even the most promising pipeline can begin to feel worryingly thin.

But is this summer slowdown as inevitable – or damaging – as it seems? And more importantly, how can mortgage business owners respond to this seasonal slump with resilience, creativity and forward planning?

The answer lies in understanding the real dynamics behind the lull and turning it into a strategic window of opportunity.

Is the summer slump real?

Data from this summer clearly shows a mixed picture for the housing market. On one hand, average asking prices in July experienced a notable drop – the largest seen in over two decades for that particular month. Some areas saw asking prices reduce by more than 2%, largely due to sellers adjusting expectations in order to secure sales before the autumn market rush.

However, this drop in asking prices was not matched by a fall in market activity. On the contrary, buyer enquiries were up compared to the same period last year, and the number of sales agreed also increased. Mortgage approvals remained stable, with over 65,000 mortgages approved in July alone – a figure in line with long-term averages.

Additionally, fixed rate mortgage products have become slightly more affordable in recent weeks. Two- and five-year fixed rates have edged down, giving borrowers a little more breathing room and encouraging some who had previously paused their home buying plans to re-enter the market.

So, while it may feel like activity is quieter – especially for brokers relying on a steady stream of leads – the truth is that the market remains active, albeit with different behavioural patterns.

Understanding the seasonal psychology

During the school holidays, priorities shift for many families. Holidays abroad, childcare duties, and the general focus on leisure mean that property transactions often get pushed to the back burner. It’s not that people stop moving, it’s that their sense of urgency diminishes. Decision-making slows down.

This can be frustrating for mortgage professionals, especially those reliant on new business volumes to maintain cash flow and growth. But it’s important to remember that these buyers and remortgagors haven’t disappeared – they’ve simply delayed.

Come September, when routines return and the new school term begins, there’s often a noticeable surge in activity. Buyers re-engage, remortgage conversations resume, and those who spent the summer ‘just browsing’ begin to take action.

The market outlook: Reasons for optimism

Looking beyond the short-term summer lull, there are several positive indicators suggesting that the remainder of the year could be a period of opportunity for the mortgage industry.

Improved affordability : The ratio of average house prices to income has improved slightly, bringing some relief to first-time buyers. Lenders are also relaxing some affordability assessments, which is widening access to mortgages for a broader demographic.

: The ratio of average house prices to income has improved slightly, bringing some relief to first-time buyers. Lenders are also relaxing some affordability assessments, which is widening access to mortgages for a broader demographic. Easing of interest rates : The Bank of England’s recent decisions have created expectations of further rate cuts. Many fixed rate products are already reflecting this trend, adding urgency for borrowers to act before rates climb again in the future.

: The Bank of England’s recent decisions have created expectations of further rate cuts. Many fixed rate products are already reflecting this trend, adding urgency for borrowers to act before rates climb again in the future. High stock levels : There are more homes on the market now than at any point in the past five years, giving buyers more choice and encouraging movement in the market. This surplus also incentivises sellers to be more realistic in pricing, creating favourable conditions for negotiation and purchase.

: There are more homes on the market now than at any point in the past five years, giving buyers more choice and encouraging movement in the market. This surplus also incentivises sellers to be more realistic in pricing, creating favourable conditions for negotiation and purchase. Steady demand: Despite economic headwinds, buyer demand remains consistent. People still need to move for work, family, or lifestyle reasons. The key difference is how – and when – they engage.

Tactics to generate leads during the summer lull

For mortgage business owners feeling the pinch, the summer period doesn’t have to be a quiet time. Below are practical, tested strategies for maintaining lead flow – even when everyone seems to be on holiday. But be mindful; you can’t start marketing for new school holiday leads when you notice a downturn mid-way through July. You need to be thinking at least three months in advance, so summer holiday campaigns should have been planned in April.

That doesn’t help you now, but get it in your 2026 diary, as it’s going to happen.

Run a pre-holiday campaign

Don’t wait for the slowdown to begin. Launch a targeted email or social media campaign in early July, reminding prospects that it’s smart to get pre-approved or remortgaged before the summer. Highlight how starting the process now means they’ll be ready to move or switch when the market picks up.

Tap into the browsing mindset

While people might not be booking appointments, they are browsing. Use digital ads to capture attention on social media and Google. Focus on eye-catching visuals and simple messages like “What can you afford now?” or “Rates are changing – are you protected?”

Create engaging, educational content

A well-timed blog post or video series on summer house buying tips, remortgage checklists, or rate change predictions can attract curious browsers and position your firm as a helpful guide. Use lead magnets – like downloadable mortgage checklists or affordability calculators – to capture email addresses.

Offer summer-exclusive consultations or perks

Encourage engagement by offering something time-bound. This might include a free 15-minute phone consultation, priority September appointments for those who book now, or even a simple incentive like a shopping voucher draw for new enquiries made before the end of August.

Keep following up

Many summer leads go cold – but not forever. Keep them warm with gentle, well-spaced follow-ups. Ask if they still intend to move after the holidays. Offer to review their mortgage options again now that rates have changed. Don’t let warm leads go to waste simply because the timing wasn’t perfect.

Partner with local estate agents or conveyancers

Collaborate with professionals who may be seeing a similar dip in enquiries. Pool your marketing efforts or create referral incentives to drive mutual business. A united front can lead to shared success.

Focus on back-end improvements

If things are quiet, use the time wisely. Optimise your CRM system, refresh your marketing materials, invest in training, or audit your customer journey. A well-oiled machine is far better equipped to handle the post-summer surge.

The September rebound: Be ready

Based on historical trends, September is when momentum returns. Families are back from holiday, routines re-establish themselves, and there’s a renewed focus on life goals – like moving house, buying that first property, or switching to a better mortgage deal.

By maintaining engagement during the quiet summer period, you’ll be top of mind when your audience is ready to act. Those who delay until autumn to begin their marketing will already be playing catch-up.

Conclusion: A time to plant seeds

Summer may never be the mortgage industry’s peak season – but that doesn’t mean it’s unproductive. Think of it as a time to sow seeds, building awareness, creating trust, and capturing attention, so that when your audience is ready to take the next step, it’s you they call.

Instead of seeing the school holidays as a dry patch, view them as fertile ground for long-term growth. In a market still full of movement, change, and opportunity, those who stay active through the quieter times will be the ones who thrive in the busier ones.

So, here’s the call to action: don’t down tools – refocus them.

The leads are still out there. The borrowers are still looking. The opportunities are still very real.

That said, as we enter September, you should start preparing your Christmas period/new year launch campaigns. Be three months ahead with your marketing and you’ll smooth out those seasonal dips.