QES: A step closer to faster, more certain property transactions – Rudolf

The recent announcement from HM Land Registry that it will now accept Qualified Electronic Signatures (QESs) is another clear sign the industry is moving towards a truly digital property transaction.

Conveyancers are being encouraged to begin using QESs immediately, and while this is obviously a big moment for them and their clients, the ripple effects will be felt across the whole chain including for mortgage advisers and their customers.

QES is the highest standard of electronic signature, with robust identity verification and cryptographic security built in. In simple terms, it’s the digital equivalent of a pen-on-paper signature, but with far more security and a verifiable digital audit trail.

The immediate benefits for conveyancers are obvious. It removes the need to print, post, and chase physical deeds, significantly reducing the chance of delays caused by missing documents, postal strikes, or incorrectly executed paperwork.

It also reduces the admin burden, allowing conveyancers to work more efficiently, and gives clients the ability to sign from anywhere – an especially big win for those overseas, on holiday, or with mobility issues. For clients, that convenience combines with greater certainty, because the deed is executed instantly, securely, and with the highest level of legal assurance.

Helpful for mortgage advisers

But QES doesn’t just help conveyancers. For mortgage advisers, it’s another step towards the certainty in property transactions that I wrote about in an article last month.

At that time, the focus was on why improving reliability across the chain benefits everyone – fewer fall-throughs, fewer costly delays, and more confident planning. QES builds on that by tackling one of the most common last-minute bottlenecks in the process: the signing of the deed.

Anyone who has been involved in a property transaction knows how nerve-wracking it can be when completion is looming and a critical document is stuck in the post or needs to be reissued because of an error. With QES, that risk is lessened.

For advisers and their clients, that means faster progression from mortgage offer to completion. It reduces the risk of offers expiring and avoids the need for costly re-submissions or re-underwriting. It also allows advisers to give clients more accurate timelines, which supports better planning around moving dates, removal costs, and linked sales or purchases.

In turn, this builds trust in the adviser’s role – being able to say, “Your solicitor can now sign your deed digitally, securely, and instantly,” is a tangible demonstration of how the adviser is helping to keep things moving.

Potential benefit for compliance process

There is also a potential compliance upside. QES relies on strong identity verification, and while that sits with the conveyancer, it could eventually integrate with lenders’ and advisers’ own Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) processes, reducing duplication and streamlining the onboarding experience for clients.

This is where the bigger picture comes into focus. HM Land Registry’s acceptance of QES is not just a nod to modernisation; it’s a significant step towards fully digital property transactions.

Combined with other initiatives such as digital ID verification, secure document sharing, and structured digital submissions, it opens the door to a far more efficient, transparent, and predictable process.

For the industry, that means the possibility of integrated platforms where a mortgage offer can be generated, documents signed, and applications submitted to HM Land Registry without leaving the adviser or conveyancer’s workflow. For clients, it means a smoother journey, less stress, and inefficiencies are stripped out.

The gains could be substantial if QES is widely adopted. Every day saved in the process reduces the risk of a deal collapsing, cuts down on (often costly) other finance needs, and allows people to move into their new homes sooner. Across thousands of transactions, those small efficiencies add up to significant time and money saved for consumers, advisers, conveyancers, and lenders alike.

We are still some way from an entirely end-to-end digital property transaction, but each development like this gets us closer. QES removes one more analogue step from a process that has, for too long, been slowed down by paper and post.

If embraced across the industry, it has the potential to push us over that tipping point where digital becomes the default, delivering the faster, more certain, and more resilient housing market we are all striving for.